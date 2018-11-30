BJP will kick out all infiltrators from country in 2019, says Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday said his party would “kick out all the infiltrators from the country” if it returns to power at the Centre following the general elections due next year.

Shah was addressing a meeting in Karauli, ahead of the assembly election due on December 7, and again at the Centre in 2019, saying the party would kick out all infiltrators from the country. He said the Congress had failed to disclose its chief ministerial candidate in the state. He requested the people to help BJP form the government again in the state and to make Vasundhara Raje the chief minister.

After winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 19 states and removed the Congress from these states, he said.

Shah said during 10 years of UPA rule, the Congress government led by prime minister Manmohan Singh failed to take action against Pakistan. He said the BJP had worked for the development of the people and referred to several schemes of the centre and state governments.

The BJP national president said Congress leaders and workers don’t like the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and prefer ‘Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai’. He said during the UPA government, the centre had given Rs1,09,242 crore to Rajasthan under the 13 Finance Commission while the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had doubled the amount and given Rs 2,63,580 crore to the state.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 12:39 IST