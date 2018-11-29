I’m your daughter and family, Rajasthan CM Raje tells Baran voters

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, while addressing election rallies in Baran district on Wednesday for the December 7 Rajasthan assembly election, tried to reach to the voters saying that the district and its people were “like a home and family” to her and have played an important role to her success in political life.

“I am your daughter and family member and whatever I am today is because of you. I am not standing here as chief minister, but as a family member of the region,” she said, while campaigning for Lalit Meena, the BJP candidate from Kishanganj assembly constituency, at Nahargarh in Baran district.

Raje was an MP from the Baran-Jhalawar parliamentary constituency for 15 years till 2003 when she took over the reins as the chief minister of Rajasthan for the first time. Raje said that the parliamentary constituency used to take care of her when she was an MP from the region.

Recalling her old days, she said, “There were no roads, no drinking water, no regular power supply when I first arrived here around three decades ago for contesting Lok Sabha polls, but when I became MP from here and later was elected chief minister, then our government ensured roads, irrigation and drinking water schemes, power supply and other welfare schemes for the Baran region.”

She said, “Our government focused on education and upgraded several government schools and resolved crunch of school teachers. There were 11 medical colleges in Rajasthan five years ago, but our government started 11 new medical colleges in the state in last five years.”

She also mentioned the schemes started for women by her government such as Bhamashah, free cycle and scooty distribution, old age and widow pension scheme. “Our state government has worked for the welfare of farmers by increasing their income and waiving off farm loans up to Rs 50,000,” she claimed.

Read | Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Unemployment dole, jobs in BJP manifesto

Raje expressed similar views while campaigning for Babulal Verma, the party candidate from Baran-Atru constituency, in Baran district.

Reacting to Raje’s claims, Yash Malviya, the Youth Congress president from Kota North, said that Raje, instead of seeking votes on development issues, is trying to woo voters emotionally. “If Raje seeks votes by calling herself daughter of Baran, then Congress candidates of Baran also belong to Baran,” he said.

Raje attended more election rallies during the day in Atru-Baran, Chhabra and other parts of the Hadoti region. She is an MLA from the Jhalarapatan assembly constituency for three successive terms, while her son, Dushyant Singh, is an MP from the Baran-Jhalawar parliamentary constituency.

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 14:52 IST