‘Have seen enough’, IIT student jumps off hostel building, dies

P Siddharth (20) was a native of Qutbullapur area of Hyderabad, and was pursuing engineering in computer sciences.

telangana Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:07 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
A third-year engineering student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of his hostel building on Tuesday morning, said police.
“Security personnel of the IIT campus and students rushed to the spot and shifted him to Balaji Hospitals at Sangareddy. From there, he was shifted to Continental Hospitals at Financial District for better treatment. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment,” Sangareddy (rural) police sub-inspector S Srikanth said.

According to the police, Siddharth had sent an email to his friends and his family members before taking the drastic step. In the email, he said that he was not doing well in studies and was not able to concentrate on anything.

“I have seen enough life in my 20 years and I don’t think there is anything left for me to see,” the SI said, quoting Siddharth.

In February, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student of the same college, M Anirdhya, had committed suicide in a similar manner.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 22:44 IST

India News