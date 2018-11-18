Man found hanging; suicide note asks public to make TRS chief as Telangana chief minister

A 42-year-old man, said to be TRS worker, allegedly committed suicide here leaving behind a purported suicide note, urging voters to re-elect TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao as Telangana Chief Minister.

He also urged them to re-elect MLA Vivekananda, police said Sunday.

The man had earlier made a vain attempt to commit suicide during the separate Telangana agitation.

The body of T Guruvappa was found hanging Saturday in a small room in Nizampet area, police said.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 18:06 IST