Man found hanging; suicide note asks public to make TRS chief as Telangana chief minister
telangana Updated: Nov 18, 2018 18:06 IST
A 42-year-old man, said to be TRS worker, allegedly committed suicide here leaving behind a purported suicide note, urging voters to re-elect TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao as Telangana Chief Minister.
He also urged them to re-elect MLA Vivekananda, police said Sunday.
The man had earlier made a vain attempt to commit suicide during the separate Telangana agitation.
The body of T Guruvappa was found hanging Saturday in a small room in Nizampet area, police said.
First Published: Nov 18, 2018 18:06 IST