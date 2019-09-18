Months before retirement, Telangana cop shoots himself with SI’s revolver: Police

telangana

A 57-year-old head constable allegedly shot himself dead with a sub-inspector’s service revolver in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Wednesday morning.

D Prakash Reddy, who was the custodian of ‘bell of arms’ (safe custody of weapons of police officials) at Indalwai police station on the outskirts of Nizamabad town, came for the duty in the morning shift and took the revolver from the weaponry.

“He entered the room where weapons are kept, bolted the door from inside and shot himself on his temple with a revolver belonging to the sub-inspector. He died on the spot,” additional superintendent of police G Srinivas Kumar told Hindustan Times.

Kumar said Reddy, who was earlier posted with Ditchpalli police station, was recently posted at Indalwai following a request from his family that he was suffering from ill-health. He was due for retirement in another eight months, he said.

Reddy is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. “According to the family member, there are no financial problems. He even bought a house in Nizamabad by taking a bank loan. However, he was said to be suffering from withdrawal symptoms after he was forced to give up liquor consumption. We don’t know the reason why he had to take such an extreme step. Investigation is on,” the ACP said.

On coming to know about the incident, Nizamabad SP Dr Kartikeya rushed to the police station and inquired with the other colleagues about the suicide. He also assured every possible help to the family members of Reddy.

