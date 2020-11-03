Telangana bypoll: Dubbak witnesses 82.61% turnout; no untoward incidents reported

telangana

Updated: Nov 03, 2020

The by-election to Dubbak assembly constituency in Telangana’s Siddipet district held on Tuesday witnessed a turnout of 82.61 percent voters by the closure of polling, officials said.

According to Dubbak returning officer B Chennaiah, the polling percentage, which was 81.44 percent by 5 pm, went up to 82.61 percent as those who were in the queue by 5 pm were be allowed to exercise their franchise. Separate arrangements were made for 73 Covid-19 patients to cast their vote in the last one hour.

The constituency recorded a massive 89.85 percent polling in 2018 Assembly elections. During the 2014 Assembly election, the constituency had recorded 82.6 percent voting. This time, too, the voting percentage has reached the same figure.

The by-election to Dubbak was necessitated following the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. No untoward incidents were reported from any part of the constituency across the 315 polling booths. Siddipet district collector Bharathi Hollikeri said the polling went on smoothly. Though there were instances of electronic voting machines developed technical glitches in the morning causing delay for a while, the technicians set them right and polling was resumed immediately.

On Monday night, there were skirmishes between the activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party in Siddipet town over the alleged distribution of cash among the voters. But the police quickly intervened and brought the situation under control.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Soilpeta Sujatha, widow of deceased MLA Ramalinga Reddy, exercised her franchise at Chittapur village in Dubbak block. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao and Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy also exercised their franchise at Boppapur and Thoguta villages respectively.

Medak MP Koth Prabhakar Reddy, who hails from the constituency, and his family members cast their votes at Potharam village.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel went round 30 villages to oversee the polling pattern.