Three children killed as partition wall of house collapses in Telangana

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 06:01 IST

Three children were killed and one was injured when the partition wall of their house here suddenly collapsed and fell on them when they were asleep, police said on Friday.

Three sisters-aged six, three and two months-and their cousin, who is two years old, were sleeping in the house at Mangarbasti when the partition wall, which is old, suddenly fell on them on Thursday night, police said, citing a complaint received from the mother of the three children.

The children were sleeping beside the wall which collapsed.

The four suffered head injuries in the incident.

They were taken to the state-run Niloufer Children’s Hospital where doctors declared the three sisters brought dead due to head injuries.

The cousin of the three sisters, who sustained injuries to her head and right hand, was referred to state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for further treatment, police said.

The bodies were shifted to the OGH for post-mortem.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered, police added.