e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Telangana / To skirt police restrictions, some anti-CAA protesters take a page from Hong Kong and beyond

To skirt police restrictions, some anti-CAA protesters take a page from Hong Kong and beyond

In Hyderabad, some protesters say it is impossible to secure police permission to hold demonstrations, forcing them to adopt new tactics to show dissent.

telangana Updated: Jan 04, 2020 11:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Hyderabad
People hold placards during a protest against NRC and CAA at Osmania University Campus in Hyderabad.
People hold placards during a protest against NRC and CAA at Osmania University Campus in Hyderabad.(ANI Photo.)
         

Before midnight on New Year’s Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group - within the hour, dozens gathered in the centre of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest a controversial new citizenship law.

Police quickly dispersed the group and briefly detained six people, but for Syed Faheem - who formed the WhatsApp group - it marked another successful flash protest, inspired by tactics used by protesters in Hong Kong.

Faheem, a software consultant, is one of a growing group of opponents to the new law who have begun to borrow tactics used in protests from Hong Kong to Paris, to protest legislation that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

In Hyderabad, some protesters say it is impossible to secure police permission to hold demonstrations, forcing them to adopt new tactics to show dissent.

“The objective is to get 30 minutes at one spot. Some people support us, others come and argue with us,” said Faheem, who has organised regular flash protests through WhatsApp messages that are amplified via social media.

The location of the protests, which change daily, are posted just an hour or two in advance, with the exact spots shared just minutes ahead of time.

Hyderabad’s police chief Anjani Kumar told Reuters people are being permitted to gather in areas such as sports grounds, or indoor auditoriums to protest, but added: “We’ve not given permission for any rally or procession because that affects traffic.”

‘BE WATER’

In Hong Kong, where anti-government demonstrations have raged on for months, protesters adopted a “be water” strategy, inspired by martial arts legend Bruce Lee, popping up in different locations almost daily to catch authorities flat-footed.

Sharjeel Imam, who helped organise a New Delhi sit-in protest against the new law that has run for weeks, said he plans to adopt the flash mob strategy to keep the agitation going.

In Hyderabad, the idea to copy Hong Kong’s play-book came as protestors sought ways to run a long-term campaign that police would find hard to curb, two members from Faheem’s group said.

“Hong Kong has been pivotal....It was very inspiring,” said a 30-year-old IT professional, who declined to be identified.

After police restricted protests in another southern city, students at the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore took inspiration from 2015 protests in Paris where shoes were put on display - in place of cancelled protests - to support action against climate change. Students also borrowed ideas from the 1975 protests against the imposition of an emergency in India.

“Police weren’t letting us place placards with any messages, so we copied what the press did in 1975 and left blank placards with ‘Concerned Citizens of IIM-Bangalore’ written on them,” a student involved in the protest said.

“Generations later, when they ask us what we did when they came for the Muslims, I at least want to be able to say - ‘We tried’“, she said.

tags
top news
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news