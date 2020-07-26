e-paper
Home / Telangana / Woman missing after car swept away in overflowing stream in Telangana

Woman missing after car swept away in overflowing stream in Telangana

Two other people travelling in the care were rescued by the police.

telangana Updated: Jul 26, 2020 06:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jogulamba Gadwal
Police rescued two persons who were travelling in the same vehicle but one woman is missing.
A 36-year-old woman on Saturday went missing after a car she was travelling in, got swept away in an overflowing water stream near Kalugotla village in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said.

Two other persons who were travelling in the same car were rescued.

“A car going to Hyderabad was passing near Kalugotla village in Jogulamba Gadwal district when it got swept away in an overflowing water stream. The driver could not assess the current of the stream and continued to cross it, leading to this incident,” Alampur Sub Inspector (SI) Madhusudan Reddy told ANI.

“Police rescued two persons who were travelling in the same vehicle but one woman named Sindhu Reddy is missing. Ten deep divers were deployed by police but they could not trace the woman. The rescue operation will continue on Sunday,” Reddy said.

Centre to draw plan for states to follow Delhi’s Covid-19 model
Covid-19 latest updates: Global coronavirus tally nears 16 million-mark
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Delhi riots: Shahrukh Pathan claims threat to life in jail
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
Indian matchmaking hit hard in era of distancing and coronavirus
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
