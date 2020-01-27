e-paper
Home / Tennis / Zverev ends Rublev run to reach first quarters in Melbourne

Zverev ends Rublev run to reach first quarters in Melbourne

The German put in a clinical performance, breaking his opponent’s serve once in each set while not facing a single breakpoint of his own, to complete the win in straight sets.

tennis Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:50 IST
Reuters
Melbourne
Alexander Zverev celebrates after his match against Russia's Andrei Rublev.
Alexander Zverev celebrates after his match against Russia's Andrei Rublev. (REUTERS)
         

Seventh seed Alexander Zverev of Germany strolled past Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday to end the Russian’s 15-match winning streak and book his maiden quarter-final spot in the Australian Open.

Rublev arrived in Melbourne having won titles in Doha and Adelaide at the start of the season while he also won all four singles matches he contested at the season-ending Davis Cup Finals in November.

But the German put in a clinical performance, breaking his opponent’s serve once in each set while not facing a single breakpoint of his own, to complete the win in straight sets.

Zverev served 11 aces and hit his 34th winner to complete the win and set up a quarter-final clash against former champion Stan Wawrinka, who earlier battled past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2.

West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
Popular Front of India funded anti-CAA protests, says ED note to MHA
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
