Alexander Zverev into Shanghai semis, seals London Finals spot

Rising star Alexander Zverev defeated Kyle Edmund to reach his first Shanghai Masters semi-final and also qualify for the prestigious ATP Finals on Friday.

The 21-year-old German will play 14-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic or South African Kevin Anderson in the last four.

The fourth seed Zverev’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over the 11th-seeded Briton seals his place in the season-ending ATP Finals in London next month, which bring together the top eight men.

Shanghai top seed and defending champion Roger Federer plays Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals later on Friday.

The top four players in the world -- Rafael Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro -- have already qualified for London. Zverev is ranked fifth.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 12:25 IST