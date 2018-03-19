 Ana Ivanovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger announce birth of son | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 19, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ana Ivanovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger announce birth of son

Former world number one Ana Ivanovic and FIFA World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger welcomed their first child into the world on Monday.

tennis Updated: Mar 19, 2018 16:55 IST
Nicholas McGee
Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger had tied the knot in 2016.
Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger had tied the knot in 2016.(Getty Images)

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger have announced the birth of their son.

Former world number one and French Open champion Ivanovic and FIFA World Cup winner Schweinsteiger married in July 2016, with the Serbian confirming her pregnancy in November.

And the couple shared news of their son’s arrival on Monday in posts on Twitter.

Ivanovic, who retired in 2016, posted: “Welcome to the world our little boy. Words cannot describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts!”

“Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy,” wrote Schweinsteiger, who now plays for Chicago Fire.

more from tennis
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you