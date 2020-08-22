e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Andy Murray admits to rustiness ahead of ATP return

Andy Murray admits to rustiness ahead of ATP return

Murray, 33, will face Frances Tiafoe in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, which began this week in New York and serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the U.S. Open.

tennis Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning the fourth round match against France's Benoit Paire.
Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning the fourth round match against France's Benoit Paire.(REUTERS)
         

Andy Murray says he’s feeling off the pace for his return to the ATP Tour this weekend but is hoping to hit his stride ahead of the U.S Open, which begins on Aug. 31.

Murray, 33, will face Frances Tiafoe in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, which began this week in New York and serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the U.S. Open.

The Briton, a three-time tennis Grand Slam winner, has not played competitively since November due to hip problems but took part in exhibition events recently with the professional circuit shut.

“I’m looking forward to be back competing. I’ve really enjoyed the last few days just practising with top players,” he said in comments on the ATP website.

“I’ve been practising with Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov. Those guys don’t hold back. It’s a bit of a different speed to what I’ve been used to. I felt a little off the pace but I’m feeling quite good on court in terms of my hip.

“That was really all I wanted. I wanted to get to the U.S. Open feeling pretty pain-free so that I could enjoy playing in a Grand Slam again.”

The U.S. Open will take place without fans to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Murray is anticipating a few upsets.

“It’s just going to be different playing in front of no fans. I kind of felt that a little bit yesterday. It’s nice walking through to practice not getting stopped, but then the atmosphere is just not the same without the people,” he said.

tags
top news
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
BJP to trust own cadres for Bihar elections, says no room for party hoppers
BJP to trust own cadres for Bihar elections, says no room for party hoppers
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
LIVE: Ganesh fest begins on low-key note as Covid-19 dampens spirit
LIVE: Ganesh fest begins on low-key note as Covid-19 dampens spirit
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In