Andy Murray could make return after hip surgery, says mother Judy

Andy Murray could return to competitive tennis after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery last month but the former world number one also knows his career might already be over, his mother Judy has said.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray said before his first round exit at the Australian Open last month that the tournament could be his last as a professional due to severe hip pain.

“I think he will (return),” Judy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports at the Rio Open. “(But) I think he’s aware that it might not be possible.

“He’s a smart guy, he has a lot of interest in different things, he has a lot of options in life after tennis. But the most important thing is that he’s free from the pain he’s had for 20 months.

“He has a young family, you have to think about the quality of life for the rest of your life. Actually, that’s the most important thing.”

The two-time Olympic champion said last month surgery was the only option if he wanted to extend his career.

