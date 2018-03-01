 Andy Murray plans return to tennis action as recovery quickens | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 01, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Andy Murray plans return to tennis action as recovery quickens

Andy Murray sustained the right hip injury in 2017, and has not played competitively since slumping to a tough five-set defeat vs American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at the Wimbledon last year.

tennis Updated: Mar 01, 2018 18:52 IST
Andy Murray could make a comeback at Queen’s Club on June 18, ahead of the Wimbledon.
Andy Murray could make a comeback at Queen’s Club on June 18, ahead of the Wimbledon.(Getty Images)

Andy Murray is likely to return to court ahead of the grass-court season as the British tennis ace is recovering quickly from the hip injury.

He could make a comeback at Queen’s Club on June 18, ahead of the Wimbledon.

Murray is back in the gym, where he has been working out on the exercise bike and a vertical climber, reports the Guardian.

The former world No. 1 is also working out with weights besides easing back into regular pilates sessions.

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last year.

Murray sustained the right hip injury in 2017 and has not played competitively since slumping to a tough five-setter defeat to American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at the Wimbledon.

He aborted his comebacks plans at the US Open last summer and also pulled out of the Australian Open the Brisbane international.

The grass-court season starts at the beginning of June, before Wimbledon begins on July 2.

more from tennis
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you