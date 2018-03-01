Andy Murray plans return to tennis action as recovery quickens

Andy Murray is likely to return to court ahead of the grass-court season as the British tennis ace is recovering quickly from the hip injury.

He could make a comeback at Queen’s Club on June 18, ahead of the Wimbledon.

Murray is back in the gym, where he has been working out on the exercise bike and a vertical climber, reports the Guardian.

The former world No. 1 is also working out with weights besides easing back into regular pilates sessions.

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last year.

Murray sustained the right hip injury in 2017 and has not played competitively since slumping to a tough five-setter defeat to American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at the Wimbledon.

He aborted his comebacks plans at the US Open last summer and also pulled out of the Australian Open the Brisbane international.

The grass-court season starts at the beginning of June, before Wimbledon begins on July 2.