Andy Murray prolongs Asian swing with Shanghai Masters wildcard

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:47 IST

Former world number one Andy Murray will return to the Shanghai Masters for the first time since 2016 after the Briton was awarded a wildcard for the tournament, organisers said on Thursday.

Murray, a three-times winner in Shanghai, is looking to play himself back into form in singles after undergoing career-saving hip resurfacing surgery earlier this year.

The 32-year-old recorded his first two singles victories since the injury at the Rafa Nadal Open Challenger tournament in Mallorca before losing in the third round.

“I’m really looking forward to be going back to Shanghai, a tournament I have had success at in the past – the last time I was there was in 2016,” Murray said in a statement http://en.shanghairolexmasters.com/?p=4610.

“Thanks to the tournament for a wildcard, it’s great to be able to continue my comeback and play more tennis in China.”

Murray became the youngest champion in Shanghai in 2010 at the age of 23, beating Swiss Roger Federer in the shortest final of the tournament.

Murray, who has slipped to 415 in the world rankings, has already confirmed his entry for two other tournaments in China during the ATP Tour’s Asian swing -- in Zhuhai and Beijing.

The Shanghai Masters will be held at Qizhong Stadium from Oct. 5-13.

