e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Ankita progresses to second round, Ramkumar bows out of French Open qualifiers

Ankita progresses to second round, Ramkumar bows out of French Open qualifiers

In a marathon two-hour 47 minute contest, Ankita prevailed 6-4 4-6 6-4 against the Serbian. The 27-year-old Indian won 106 points to 100 of her rival.

tennis Updated: Sep 22, 2020 19:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
Ankita Raina of India. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for LTA)
Ankita Raina of India. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for LTA)
         

India’s Ankita Raina progressed to the second round of the French Open qualifiers with a hard-fought win over Jovana Jovic on Tuesday but Ramkumar Ramanathan’s bid to qualify for his maiden Grand Slam singles main draw fell flat.

In a marathon two-hour 47 minute contest, Ankita prevailed 6-4 4-6 6-4 against the Serbian. The 27-year-old Indian won 106 points to 100 of her rival.

It was first meeting between the two players since 2014 when Ankita had lost to Jovic in Anning on clay courts.

Ankita will next take on Japan’s Kurumi Nara, seeded 22nd.

Ankita has not gone beyond the second round at the Grand Slam qualifiers and needs to win two more matches to make it to the main draw.

No Indian woman has played in the singles main draw of a major since Sania Mirza competed in the 2012 Australian Open.

In the men’s singles, Ramkumar bowed out after a straight set defeat against French wild card Tristan Lamasine.

The Indian Davis Cupper, ranked 198, lost 5-7 2-6 to lower-ranked Lamasine in one hour and 27 minutes on Monday. The Frenchman is placed 268 on the ranking chart.

The 25-year-old Ramkumar was profligate as he squandered as many as seven of the eight breakpoints he earned. He lost his serve four times in the first round contest.

The country’s top singles player Sumit Nagal has already exited and now Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the lone Indian left in the men’s singles qualifying event.

Ramkumar has been trying to crack the Grand Slam main draws since 2015 but has not succeeded yet. Making the third round at the Australian Open qualifiers in 2018 has been his best effort so far.

tags
top news
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
RR vs CSK Live: Smith tries to push RR over 200 as CSK crawl back
RR vs CSK Live: Smith tries to push RR over 200 as CSK crawl back
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In