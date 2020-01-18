e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Tennis / Australian Open 2020: ‘Passion, love’ - Rafael Nadal’s tips after defying injury to reach third decade on top

Australian Open 2020: ‘Passion, love’ - Rafael Nadal’s tips after defying injury to reach third decade on top

Despite a steady stream of foot, knee, back, arm, hand and wrist injury setbacks, the 33-year-old has returned time and again to become the only player to top the rankings in three different decades.

tennis Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:10 IST
AFP
AFP
Melbourne
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand return during a practice session.
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand return during a practice session.(AP)
         

Rafael Nadal said passion and positivity had helped him reach an unprecedented third decade ranked world number one, after defying the ravages of injury and the critics who said his all-action game was too tough on his body. Despite a steady stream of foot, knee, back, arm, hand and wrist injury setbacks, the 33-year-old has returned time and again to become the only player to top the rankings in three different decades. “I can’t say I have been lucky with injuries, because I have not,” the Spaniard said on Saturday, when asked about his longevity in the game.

“But there is no secret, no? There is only about passion, about love for the game, and about being able to stay positive in the tough moments.” Nadal’s physical, uncompromising approach is often contrasted with his great rival Roger Federer, who appears more effortless on court and -- after far fewer injuries -- is still going strong at 38. But the fighting qualities that have taken Nadal to 19 Grand Slam titles on court have often been evident off it, as he was repeatedly able to recover from injury and return to the top.

“It’s true that I went through some tough situations during all my career. But I was able to always, with probably the positive attitude and with the right people around -- they were the key -- I was able to find a way to keep going, no?” he said. “It’s difficult for me to imagine because for my style of game, as a lot of people said, my career should be little bit shorter. But here we are. Happy for that.

“Even for me is a big surprise to be where I am at my age.”

tags
top news
Voice calls, SMS to be restored for pre-paid users in J&K: Govt official
Voice calls, SMS to be restored for pre-paid users in J&K: Govt official
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Sania’s stunning comeback, wins WTA title after 2-yr maternity break
Sania’s stunning comeback, wins WTA title after 2-yr maternity break
In Pandit camps, anxiety over return to homeland
In Pandit camps, anxiety over return to homeland
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News