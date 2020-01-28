e-paper
Home / Tennis / Australian Open: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer win hearts with adorable gesture for young fan - WATCH

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer win hearts with adorable gesture for young fan - WATCH

Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will face each other in the semifinal clash on Thursday.

tennis Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic sign the cast of a young girl.
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic sign the cast of a young girl.(ATP Tour/Screengrab)
         

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic could be on the verge of meeting each other at the Australian Open semifinal on Thursday. While Federer indulged in a hard-fought battle against Tennys Sandgren to reach the semifinal, Djokovic is currently two sets up against Milos Raonic in his quarterfinal match. Djokovic and Federer are two of the biggest names in tennis, with 36 Grand Slam titles between them. But while both the players are known for their performance on court, they managed to win hearts with an adorable gesture off court on Tuesday morning.

Before their specific quarterfinal clashes, both Federer and Djokovic signed the cast of a young girl who had a plaster on her left leg.  

While signing the cast, Federer revealed that World No. 1 Rafael Nadal had also signed the cast. “I will sign next to Rafa (Rafael Nadal),” he was heard saying on the video uploaded by ATP Tour on their official Twitter handle. Djokovic, went a step further, and also drew a duck on the cast, along with his signature.

After his hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 win over Sandgren, Federer described himself as “lucky”. “You’ve got to get lucky sometimes,” Federer said in his on-court interview. “I was just hoping that maybe he wasn’t going to smash a winner, if he misses one or two (match points), who knows what’s going to happen? I think I got incredibly lucky today,” he added.

“As the match went on, I started to feel better and just tried to play. I believe in miracles. There could be rain...Just let him finish me off in style, and he didn’t do that. I’m still standing here and obviously just very happy,” he added.

