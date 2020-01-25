Australian Open Day 5 Live score: Nadal to face Carreno Busta; Halep, Pliskova in action

Australian Open Day 5 Live score: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova will all be in action on the sixth day of the first grand slam of 2020. The fifth day of Australian Open saw a string of surprises, the biggest one being title-holder Naomi Osaka crashing out after 3-6, 4-6 defeat to 15-year-old Coco Gauff. Serena Williams’ bid to extend her Grand Slam title record also ended on Friday, after she lost to Qiang Wang. Caroline Wozniacki bid an emotional farewell to her legendary career after she lost 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 against O Jabeur. Roger Federer got a big scare against John Millman as he scrapped through to the next round with 6-4, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory.

Follow Live updates of the 2020 Australian Open:-