e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tennis / Australian Open: Divij Sharan advances to men’s doubles second round

Australian Open: Divij Sharan advances to men’s doubles second round

Sharan and Sitak got the better of the Portuguese-Spanish duo 6-4 7-5 in a thrilling one hour 28 minute encounter.

tennis Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:30 IST
PTI
PTI
Melbourne
Divij Sharan of India
Divij Sharan of India (Getty Images)
         

India’s Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the Australian Open men’s doubles event after beating Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa here. Sharan and Sitak got the better of the Portuguese-Spanish duo 6-4 7-5 in a thrilling one hour 28 minute encounter.

The duo will next face the winner of the first-round match between 10th seeds Mate Pavio-Bruno Soares and Ben Molachlan and Luke Bambridge.

On Tuesday, India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a chance to play against world no.2 Novak Djokovic after crashing out in the men’s singles opening round.

tags
top news
India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Tata Motors launches Altroz hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh
Tata Motors launches Altroz hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News