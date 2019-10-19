e-paper
Denis Shapovalov into first ATP final at Stockholm

World number 34 Shapovalov will face Filip Krajinovic for the title after the Serb saw off Spanish fifth seed Pablo Carreno-Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

tennis Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:07 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Stockholm
Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts. (REUTERS)
         

Highly-rated Denis Shapovalov reached his first ATP final on Saturday when he swept past Japanese lucky loser Yuichi Sugita 7-5, 6-2 in the Stockholm semi-finals.

Canadian 20-year-old Shapovalov was playing in his fourth semi-final of 2019 and eighth of his young career and had too much firepower for Sugita, the world number 129.

Canadian 20-year-old Shapovalov was playing in his fourth semi-final of 2019 and eighth of his young career and had too much firepower for Sugita, the world number 129.

Krajinovic, ranked at 60, will be appearing in his third final but is also seeking a first career title.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:07 IST

