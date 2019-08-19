e-paper
AITA-ITF discussions on India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie pushed to Tuesday

India’s non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi, who was to be part of the conference call, informed that the discussions have been postponed by a day.

tennis Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:53 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
File image of Mahesh Bhupathi.
File image of Mahesh Bhupathi.(Getty Images)
         

The tele-conference between the Indian tennis federation and the international body ITF’s security consultants on the upcoming Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan was on Monday pushed to August 20. India’s non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi, who was to be part of the conference call, informed that the discussions have been postponed by a day.

“They have pushed it to tomorrow,” Bhupathi said without elaborating.

The tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad, has become a matter of speculation ever since Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India citing the revocation status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.

After rejecting India’s security concerns twice, the International Tennis Federation had agreed to a tele-conference on the issue with representatives from the All India Tennis Association.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 19:51 IST

