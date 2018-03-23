 Elina Svitolina ends Naomi Osaka’s run to reach Miami Open tennis third round | tennis | Hindustan Times
Elina Svitolina ends Naomi Osaka’s run to reach Miami Open tennis third round

Elina Svitolina ended Naomi Osaka’s impressive run to reach the third round of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday.

tennis Updated: Mar 23, 2018 23:18 IST
Elina Svitolina returns to Naomi Osaka during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday.
Elina Svitolina returns to Naomi Osaka during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday.

Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina ended Naomi Osaka’s remarkable recent run with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over the Indian Wells champion in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday.

The 20-year-old Japanese, who followed her Indian Wells title run with a first-round victory over eight-times Miami champion Serena Williams this week, simply had no answer for Svitolina during their 83-minute clash.

Svitolina, who last month claimed the sixth title of her career with her triumph at the Dubai Open, faced little resistance as she won 72 percent of her total service points and was broken once.

With the win, the Ukrainian will face either Australian 26th seed Daria Gavrilova or German Andrea Petkovic in the third round.

Australian 21st seed Ashleigh Barty also reached the third round with a 6-0, 7-6(0) win over American wild card Claire Liu.

Among the other key matches to be played in the women’s draw on Friday are clashes between eighth-seed Venus Williams and Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva and Danish second seed Caroline Wozniacki’s battle with Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig.

