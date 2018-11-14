Today in New Delhi, India
Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska announces retirement

Radwanska reached a career high world singles ranking of number two in 2012 after finishing as runner-up at Wimbledon.

tennis Updated: Nov 14, 2018 21:43 IST
File image of former world number two tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska (AFP)

Polish tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska said on Wednesday that she has decided to end her 13 year-long career due to health reasons.

“Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can’t live up to my expectations,” Radwanska, 29, said in a post on Twitter.

“Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I’m not able to push my body to the limits required.”

Radwanska reached a career high world singles ranking of number two in 2012 after finishing as runner-up at Wimbledon. She won the season ending WTA Finals in 2015.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 21:32 IST

