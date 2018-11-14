Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska announces retirement

Polish tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska said on Wednesday that she has decided to end her 13 year-long career due to health reasons.

“Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can’t live up to my expectations,” Radwanska, 29, said in a post on Twitter.

Dear Friends, I’d like to share one of the most important decisions of my life. Special thanks to those with me through thick & thin: my parents, my sister and my best team: David, Tom, Krzysztof, Jason, my sponsors and partners – I am always thankful for what you’ve done for me. pic.twitter.com/Be1yvY4SUR — Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) November 14, 2018

“Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I’m not able to push my body to the limits required.”

Radwanska reached a career high world singles ranking of number two in 2012 after finishing as runner-up at Wimbledon. She won the season ending WTA Finals in 2015.

