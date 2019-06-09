French Open 2019 Final Live Updates, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Nadal eyes 12th title

Live updates: Rafael Nadal admits the prospect of winning a 12th Roland Garros title and 18th major on Sunday would have once just seemed liked an “incredible” dream in a career so often at the mercy of a succession of morale-sapping injuries. However, he knows he cannot under-estimate Austria’s Dominic Thiem when they meet again in the Roland Garros final. Thiem has four wins on clay over the 33-year-old Spaniard - only Novak Djokovic has more.

Follow Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live action below -

18:34 hrs IST Nadal and Thiem warm-up ahead of the final Nadal and Thiem are warming-up ahead of the big final. The match will begin in a few minutes.





18:23 hrs IST Rafael Nadal fact box Age: 33 ATP Ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1) Grand Slam titles: 17 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017) 2018 French Open performance: Winner Best French Open performance: Winner (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) Road to final: First round: Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) 6-2 6-1 6-3 Second round: Yannick Maden (Germany) 6-1 6-2 6-4 Third round: 27-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 Fourth round: Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 6-3 Quarter-finals: 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-1 6-1 6-3 Semi-finals: 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 6-2





18:21 hrs IST Dominic Thiem fact box Age: 25 ATP Ranking: 4 (Highest ranking: 4) Grand Slam titles: 0 2018 French Open performance: Runner-up Best French Open performance: Runner-up (2018) Road to final: First round: Tommy Paul (U.S.) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 Second round: Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5 Third round: Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5 Fourth round: 14-Gael Monfils (France) 6-4 6-4 6-2 Quarter-finals: 10-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-2 6-4 6-2 Semi-finals: 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5



