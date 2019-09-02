e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 02, 2019

Indian challenge ends in US Open with Rohan Bopanna’s ouster

The top-ranked Indian men’s doubles player and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered a 3-6 4-6 loss to the 15th seeds Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray of Great Britain.

tennis Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New York
File photo of Rohan Bopanna of India and Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
File photo of Rohan Bopanna of India and Denis Shapovalov of Canada.(Getty Images)
         

India’s campaign at the US Open came to an end after Rohan Bopanna suffered twin defeats in both the men’s and mixed doubles events here. On Sunday night, the top-ranked Indian men’s doubles player and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered a 3-6 4-6 loss to the 15th seeds Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray of Great Britain in a second round match that lasted one hour 15 minutes.

In the mixed doubles event, Bopanna and Abigail Spears of the United States went down fighting 5-7 6-7 (4) against French-American pair of Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo also in the second round.

With Bopanna’s ouster, India’s challenge ended in the US Open as Leander Paes and Divij Sharan had made first round exits in the men’s doubles event.

In the singles event, Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran also suffered first round defeats at the hands of Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev respectively.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 15:34 IST

tags
more from tennis
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Kulbhushan JadhavShahid KapoorSaaho Box Office CollectionOSSC RecruitmentKartik AaryanChandrayaan 2SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit CardAbhinandan VarthamanP Chidambaram
    don't miss