e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Kobe Bryant death: Nick Kyrgios wears Lakers jersey, breaks down on court ahead of match against Nadal - WATCH

Kobe Bryant death: Nick Kyrgios wears Lakers jersey, breaks down on court ahead of match against Nadal - WATCH

Kobe Bryant death: NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Monday.

tennis Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nick Kyrgios sporting Kobe Bryant’s La Lakers jersey.
Nick Kyrgios sporting Kobe Bryant’s La Lakers jersey.(Twitter/Australian Open)
         

Kobe Bryant death: Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Monday was seen sporting NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey ahead of Australian Open fourth round clash against Rafael Nadal. Kyrgios was seen in the dugout, mentally preparing himself for the match wearing the jersey of basketball legend Bryant’s jersey. Bryant, early morning on Monday, passed away at the age of 42, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Australian Open Day 8 Live Updates

Kyrgios, who is known to be a massive basketball fan, and a supporter of Boston Celtics NBA team, was seen coming out on the turf wearing Bryant’s jersey, to pay tributes to the legend. He was also seen breaking down in tears before the start of play.

Kyrgios was not the only tennis player to pay tributes to Bryant. Earlier, multiple Grand Slam champion doubles pairing and Lakers fans Bob and Mike Bryan played their final match at Melbourne Park before retirement with yellow tape on the backs of their legs marked with Bryant’s shirt number, 24, and nickname, Mamba. 

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic led the tennis world in mourning for “mentor” Kobe Bryant on Monday. Djokovic, in a tweet, spoke fondly of his relationship with the former Los Angeles Laker in an interview at the weekend and the 16-times Grand Slam champion. “My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend,” he wrote.

Djokovic’s great rival Rafael Nadal also joined a cavalcade of top players in expressing his condolences, declaring his “shock” at the news of the death in California of one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players. “I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world,” the Spaniard wrote.

tags
top news
‘Won’t back off until CAA is withdrawn’: Mumbai women launch Shaheen Bagh-like protest
‘Won’t back off until CAA is withdrawn’: Mumbai women launch Shaheen Bagh-like protest
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Nokia foldable phone to launch in first half of 2020, Nokia 9.2 leaks
Nokia foldable phone to launch in first half of 2020, Nokia 9.2 leaks
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News