e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Kremlin Cup finalist Belinda Bencic books last Shenzhen slot

The 22-year-old Swiss needed to reach the final and outperform Kiki Bertens, who lost to Mladenovic in the quarter-finals, to secure her berth in the singles at Shenzhen.

tennis Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Moscow
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action.
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action.(USA TODAY Sports)
         

World number 10 Belinda Bencic booked her place at the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Kristina Mladenovic in the Kremlin Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Swiss needed to reach the final and outperform Kiki Bertens, who lost to Mladenovic in the quarter-finals, to secure her berth in the singles at Shenzhen.

She duly sealed the eighth and final place at the tournament boasting record $14 million prize money with a confident performance to see off the French player.

“It’s a dream to be competing at the WTA Finals and to be one of the top eight,” Bencic said.

“It makes it even more special that I booked my ticket at the last possible minute.

“This match had so much pressure and I was so nervous. Now I’m over the moon to win today and achieve this dream.”

It is the first time that Bencic has reached the WTA Finals where she will line up against Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina.

“All the eight players deserve to be there because it shows we had the most consistent seasons,” said Bencic who reached the semis of the US Open to climb back into the top 10 for the first time since 2015.

She also won the WTA event in Dubai and reached the final at the Mallorca Open.

Bencic will face either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Karolina Muchova in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 20:32 IST

tags
top news
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
‘All efforts to help PMC Bank depositors’: Devendra Fadnavis | Maharashtra polls
‘All efforts to help PMC Bank depositors’: Devendra Fadnavis | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Tennis News