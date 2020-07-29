e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Nick Kyrgios hits back at Coric for Adria Tour comments

Nick Kyrgios hits back at Coric for Adria Tour comments

Kyrgios had also criticized Alexander Zverev after a video of the German player dancing at a crowded club emerged online despite the world number seven pledging he would self-isolate following his appearance at the Adria Tour.

tennis Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2020. Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/Files
Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2020. Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/Files(REUTERS)
         

Nick Kyrgios hit back at Borna Coric on Wednesday after the Croat said he was not bothered by criticism of Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition where several players tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki all tested positive during the event in Serbia and Croatia, which was later abandoned. “I read what he wrote, but I simply don’t care because he likes to be a general after a battle,” Coric told Croatia’s Jutarnji List newspaper.

“If someone else was teaching lessons I would have understood, but Kyrgios ... it’s somehow not realistic.” Kyrgios had also criticized Alexander Zverev after a video of the German player dancing at a crowded club emerged online despite the world number seven pledging he would self-isolate following his appearance at the Adria Tour.

“I agree that was not good, Zverev acted badly,” said Coric. “But I don’t see the need to criticise fellow players in such a way. I wouldn’t do it, but again — it’s Kyrgios.” Kyrgios shot back at Coric, saying he “should care” about his comments.

“Do you have rocks in your head?” Kyrgios said on Twitter.

“Again, you can stand up for your mates, I’m just trying to hold them accountable. They are tennis players, they aren’t special.”

tags
top news
‘New era in military history’: 5 Rafale jets land at IAF Ambala air base
‘New era in military history’: 5 Rafale jets land at IAF Ambala air base
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
‘Birds have entered Indian airspace’: Rajnath Singh welcomes 5 Rafales
‘Birds have entered Indian airspace’: Rajnath Singh welcomes 5 Rafales
Maruti Suzuki India posts first quarterly loss in at least 15 years
Maruti Suzuki India posts first quarterly loss in at least 15 years
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
New Education Policy 2020 Highlights: Key takeaways of NEP to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’
New Education Policy 2020 Highlights: Key takeaways of NEP to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’
Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In