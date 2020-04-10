Leander Paes responds after Mahesh Bhupathi takes part in ‘Frying Pan’ challenge

tennis

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 14:17 IST

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world of sports to a complete halt and sportspersons are finding new ways to keep themselves fit by trying out various challenges at their homes. Former tennis doubles partners Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi took part in the ‘frying pan challenge’ on Twitter and both legendary players showed off their skills.“Here’s a challenge for you guys while we’re in lockdown! How many can you do? I’m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I’ll share the best few! #TennisAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe #NoLookVolley #LockdownChallenge”: Paes had posted a message on his Twitter handle along with a video of himself trying a rally with a frying-pan while looking at the camera.

Here’s a challenge for you guys while we’re in lockdown! How many can you do?



I’m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I’ll share the best few! 😁#TennisAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe #NoLookVolley #LockdownChallenge pic.twitter.com/V2rDlfEY4v — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 8, 2020

Bhupathi was quick to respond as he posted a video of himself trying out the ‘no look’ shot’ which was used by Paes and he captioned the video - ““@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don’t have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging”.

Leander appreciated the effort from his former teammate and wrote on Twitter - “You’ve always had mad skills and I remember that volley winning us a few Grand Slams.”

You’ve always had mad skills and I remember that volley winning us a few Grand Slams 🏆🎾😉 https://t.co/A4gEoe86md — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber will play in the virtual Madrid Open later this month after the clay-court event was cancelled, organisers said on Thursday.

Players will do battle online on the Tennis World Tour videogame to raise money for those struggling in the sport and people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Former world number ones Murray and Kerber, who have both won three Grand Slam singles titles, are among the first stars to sign up for the tournament, which will feature 32 players and run from April 27-30.

“(It) is a new challenge for us the players, and something that I have never been done before,” said Kerber.

“It’s exciting and a good opportunity to compete from home in a new format. I’m looking forward to participate.” French ATP player Lucas Pouille and Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro will also take part.

Each male and female winner will decide how much of a 150,000-euro (USD 164,000) purse to donate to “tennis players currently suffering economically”.

An additional 50,000 euros “will all go towards reducing the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Tennis has been in lockdown since early last month and is not scheduled to return until July 13 at the earliest following the cancellation of Wimbledon for the first time since World War II.

