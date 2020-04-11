e-paper
Home / Tennis / Novak Djokovic takes up Murray’s ‘100-volley’ challenge

Novak Djokovic takes up Murray’s ‘100-volley’ challenge

tennis Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
London
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena.
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena.(Twitter)
         

As sportspersons have been forced to stay indoors due to coronavirus outbreak, tennis stars have been coming with various exciting challenges to keep themselves engaged and provide entertainment to fans.

Recently, former World No. 1 Andy Murray challenged his fellow players and fans to hit 100 volleys back and forth with a partner in the confines of their homes or backyards while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 100-volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can’t be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...,” tweeted Murray on Thursday.

And now, current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, have answered the call. “Idemooo the 100-volley challenge was too easy for Jelena. haha bravoo. Thanks for the fun nomination Kim and Andy Murray! Keep the challenges coming!!!” Djokovic tweeted alongwith the video of him taking up the challenge.

READ | Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

 

Murray’s elder brother, former doubles World No. 1 Jamie Murray, also couldn’t pass up the opportunity and took the challenge.

“We beat you at Monopoly, we’re never going to beat you at tennis,” Murray said.

Last week, Swiss Maestro Roger Federer had posted a video of himself volleying, while slamming the ball on the wall. He also urged fans and celebrities, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, etc to take up the challenge.

Veteran Indian tennis player Leander Paes went one step ahead and came up with a ‘Frying Pan’ challenge, which his former doubles’ partner Mahesh Bhupathi also took.

The ATP and WTA Tours have been suspended since early last month and are not scheduled to return until July 13. The Wimbledon Championships, for the first time since World War II, has been cancelled while the French Open has been postponed to September.

