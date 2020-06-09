e-paper
Olympic tennis spots based on post-French rankings in 2021

Olympic tennis spots based on post-French rankings in 2021

The International Tennis Federation said Tuesday that its eligibility rules will be the same as originally set up for Tokyo, with requirements related to minimum participation in Fed Cup or Davis Cup — and an appeals process for players who do not meet those standards.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:17 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
The tennis rankings that come out after the 2021 French Open will be used to determine who qualifies for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The International Tennis Federation said Tuesday that its eligibility rules will be the same as originally set up for Tokyo, with requirements related to minimum participation in Fed Cup or Davis Cup — and an appeals process for players who do not meet those standards.

The cutoff for ATP and WTA rankings points for the 2020 Games originally had been Monday, the day after this year’s French Open was supposed to end.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics were pushed back a year from next month to July 2021. The 2020 French Open also was postponed and is now scheduled to start in September.

Next year’s French Open will end on June 6, so the WTA and ATP rankings of June 7 will be used to help determine who qualifies for the Olympics.

For the Paralympic wheelchair tennis event, the ITF said that all athletes who would have been eligible in 2020 will remain eligible next year.

