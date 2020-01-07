e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Tennis / Prajnesh ousted from Bendigo Challenger

Prajnesh ousted from Bendigo Challenger

The Indian could convert just one of the six break chances he created while he saved six of the eight break points he faced in the one-hour-30-minute contest.

tennis Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bendigo, Australia
Prajnesh Gunneswaran.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran.(Getty Images)
         

Prajnesh Gunneswaran fought hard before going down against Japanese Taro Daniel in the second round of the Bendigo Challenger event, here on Tuesday. Prajnesh lost 4-6 6-7(4) to the Japanese, ranked 16 places above him at number 122 at the USD 162480 ATP Challenger event.

The Indian could convert just one of the six break chances he created while he saved six of the eight break points he faced in the one-hour-30-minute contest.

“It was a close match but I had a lot of chances but I could not convert. I made a lot of errors. I was aggressive and tried to attack and that was the positive from today’s match,” Prajnesh told PTI.

“In the first set I had chances in the beginning. He was tentative because it was his first match of the season. He was pushing the second serves a bit but I did not go after that. I could have changed the tempo of the match, had I been a break up early, than being on serve and losing at 4-5.”

Further explaining the reasons for not doing as well as he could have, Prajnesh said he still can’t unleash his favourite shot since he has not yet completely recovered from his wrist injury.

“In the second set I came back from a break down. I need my forehand to back in its original shape. I was playing little flat and made a lot of mistakes because of that. I have to work on this. I still have some issues so I can’t play with the kind of spin I do,” said Prajnesh, who relies a lot on top spin.

tags
top news
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News