Qatar Open: Djokovic’s conqueror Bautista Agut beats Berdych to win title

Roberto Bautista Agut followed up his shock victory over world number one Novak Djokovic by lifting the Qatar Open title on Saturday.

The Spaniard, ranked 24 in the world, ground out a hard-fought victory in three sets against the Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

It was the 30-year-old’s ninth career title and his first in Doha. The victory came 24 hours after he beat Djokovic in the semi-final, also in three sets.

The defeat was the second time Berdych has been beaten in the Qatar final, the first occasion in 2015 to another Spaniard, David Ferrer.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 22:56 IST