Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 01, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Rafael Nadal racks up 90th Roland Garros win to reach quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal, bidding for a 12th title at the tournament, swept past Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

tennis Updated: Jun 02, 2019 21:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Rafael Nadal,Roland Garros,French Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero. (REUTERS)

Defending champion Rafael Nadal racked up his 90th win at Roland Garros on Sunday as he stormed into the quarter-finals for the 13th time.

Nadal, bidding for a 12th title at the tournament, swept past Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

In what will be his 38th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, the 32-year-old Spaniard will face either Japan’s Kei Nishikori or Benoit Paire of France for a semi-final place.

“I am very happy. Juan is a very good player so I congratulate him and his team,” said Nadal.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be in another quarter-final at this tournament which has been the most special of my career.”

Nadal has only been defeated twice in his French Open career and the 78th-ranked Londero never looked like becoming the third man to achieve the feat.

Nadal has a 10-2 record over Nishikori while he has yet to lose to Paire in four matches.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 21:50 IST

tags

more from tennis
trending topics