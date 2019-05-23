Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer in same half of French Open draw

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were placed in the same half of the draw for the French Open on Thursday meaning the two long time rivals could meet in the semi-finals.

Nadal is chasing a 12th title in Paris while 2009 champion Federer is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015.

Nadal starts against a qualifier while Federer faces Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

Top seed Novak Djokovic starts his campaign against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

