e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Roger Federer celebrates 1,500th match with Basel breeze

Federer is defending the 2018 title at his hometown event. The victory improved his career record at the tournament to 72-9 and increased his Basel win streak to 21 straight matches.

tennis Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:01 IST
AFP
AFP
Basel
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.(AP)
         

Roger Federer opened his bid for a 10th title at the ATP Swiss indoors in Basel on Monday, crushing German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in what was the Swiss legend’s 1,500th career match. This landmark 6-2, 6-1 success in his hometown set the 38-year-old up for his tilt at a 103rd title. “I thought the match was good,” Federer said. “I felt a nice spring in my step. I was quick to the ball and it didn’t take me long to get used to the conditions, that’s positive. “There is a danger in playing Peter indoors since he’s already had two solid qualifying matches. He also serves great indoors.

“But I was able to control things.” Federer is defending the 2018 title at his hometown event. The victory improved his career record at the tournament to 72-9 and increased his Basel win streak to 21 straight matches. Federer, who has made the Basel final on all of his last 12 visits, owns ATP titles this season in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

The Monday rout took just 54 minutes with Federer forced to break back in the second set before sprinting to the win. He will face the winner from Radu Albot and Dusan Lajovic in the second round. Federer, the winner of the previous two editions, last lost here in the 2013 final to Juan Martin del Potro.

Australian Alex de Minaur beat Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-1, 7-5, a victory which sends the wild card into a match with the winner from second seed Alexander Zverev and American Taylor Fritz. Henri Laaksonen knocked out French eighth seed Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5 for the evening’s second Swiss victory and German Jen-Lennard Struff defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 09:01 IST

tags
top news
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Infosys CEO accused of unethical practices, shares take worst dive in 6 yrs
Infosys CEO accused of unethical practices, shares take worst dive in 6 yrs
From 2021, no Assam govt jobs for those with more than two children
From 2021, no Assam govt jobs for those with more than two children
‘Lots of room there’: NASA wants a non-American to set foot on Moon too
‘Lots of room there’: NASA wants a non-American to set foot on Moon too
Why was Amar Jawan Jyoti closed to visitors? LeT wanted to bomb it
Why was Amar Jawan Jyoti closed to visitors? LeT wanted to bomb it
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
‘Pakistan is Pakistan’: RS Prasad says after Pakistan stops postal services
‘Pakistan is Pakistan’: RS Prasad says after Pakistan stops postal services
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
Tennis News