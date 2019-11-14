e-paper
Roger Federer talks about retirement ahead of must win ATP finals tie against Novak Djokovic

Federer lost to Dominic Thiem in his opening match of the tournament but later defeated Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday to keep his semi-final hopes alive.

tennis Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lodon
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates victory after his singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during Day Three of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at The O2 Arena on November 12, 2019 in London, England.
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates victory after his singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during Day Three of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at The O2 Arena on November 12, 2019 in London, England.(Getty Images)
         

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has provided an insight on his future plans. Federer will take on Novak Djokovic at London’s O2 Arena in the virtual quarter final of ATP Finals late on Thursday and speaking ahead of the match, he admitted: “It really feels like a lot of these fans come out and maybe feel like it’s maybe the last time they see me.

“I feel like it’s been that way for a few years now, but I keep going and I appreciate them always being behind me, to be honest,” Federer was quoted as saying by express.co.uk.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal roars back to beat Daniil Medvedev from brink of defeat

Federer lost to Dominic Thiem in his opening match of the tournament but later defeated Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday to keep his semi-final hopes alive.

“Yeah, it’s great. I’m very happy,” he said.

“It’s very helpful to stay motivated on the tour, to walk out and feel like it’s a dream come true for maybe many people or my fans who haven’t gotten a chance to see me again, and for those who have seen me play already, it’s another one, maybe another one or maybe not. All I expect is that they have fair play towards the other players. I feel like they are.

“Social media can’t always control it, but also there I really want to see a good, being nice to one another and not being nasty,” Federer added.

