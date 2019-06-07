French Open 2019 Semi-Final Live Updates, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: Federer, Nadal continue to tussle in edgy second set

Preview: Rafael Nadal easily took the first set against Roger Federer in the semi-final clash. The wind was blowing heavily, which troubled both the tennis maestros in the first set, but in the end, Nadal was able to break serve twice to pick up a 6-3 win.

Follow Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal live updates below -

18:12 hrs IST 2nd set: Federer 4-4 Nadal A fantastic game that went topsy-turvy. Federer’s drop shot was volleyed back by Nadal, and the Swiss failed to connect. Nadal displayed his tenacity, going a double-hold back hand to take 40-30 lead. Federer charged to take a point. but then dropped the game. Back to level-pegging.





18:03 hrs IST 2nd set: Federer 4-3 Nadal Federer holds serve once again as Nadal struggled against the wind. Two back-to-back unforced errors sealed the game for Federer. He is back in the lead.





17:54 hrs IST 2nd set: Federer 3-2 Nadal A backhand volley, followed by a drop shot gave Federer 30-0 lead in the game. Federer missed his 2nd drop shot and Nadal got a point. An unforced error and Federer has two break points now. He closes the game with a low serve to take back lead.





17:53 hrs IST 2nd set - Federer 2-2 Nadal A lucky break for Federer took him to 15-15 in the game. A backhand shot then went outside the lines, and Nadal took the lead. Another unforced error gave Nadal two game points. He closed the game with a perfectly executed drop shot and get back to level pegging in the second set.





17:48 hrs IST 2nd set - Federer 2-1 Nadal The lightning fell twice - Nadal’s speedy double-hold back hand, which leaves Roger Federer hanging around - This was the shot that got him a break in the first set. He takes 40-15 lead here. Will he be able to break serve now? Two unforced errors take the game to a deuce. Rafa kept his cool, uses the wind to his advantage and takes up the game. Cheers up in jubilation. Nadal breaks serve.





17:40 hrs IST 2nd set - Federer 2-0 Nadal The wind played a major role in this one - as Nadal complained about dirt in his eyes, made a couple of unforced errors and the defensive play from Federer earned him great success in this game. Federer breaks serve to take 2-0 lead.





17:35 hrs IST 2nd set - Federer 1-0 Nadal A brilliant lob from Nadal over Federer’s equalises the score to 30-30. Federer then send back a backhand which was out of Nadal’s reach. He then returned one outside, and Federer holds the serve.





17:26 hrs IST NADAL WINS FIRST SET 3-6! Roger Federer is looking to come forward, but Rafael Nadal kept pushing him backwards.The Swiss ace tried to hang on and took it to deuce, but a fantastic backhanded return towards Federer’s right closed the game in expected fashion. Nadal wins first set 3-6.





17:20 hrs IST 1st set - Federer 3-5 Nadal Nadal’s return to Federer serves goes awry and then the Swiss master follows it up with an ace, and an easy return, sets up the game for Federer. Nadal will serve for the set now.





17:18 hrs IST 1st set - Federer 2-5 Nadal Nadal takes the game easily - nothing in this one for Federer, except one point due to an unforced error from Federer. Glorious from Nadal, as he backs up the break and Nadal is a game away from taking the first set.





17:13 hrs IST 1st set - Federer 2-4 Nadal Roger Federer charges in front to return a shorthand to Nadal. The Spaniard was far away and could not run the distance. Nadal then chraged in front, and tried a shorthand, but only hit the nets. Federer took 30-15 lead. A top spin backhand from Federer goes awry, and gave Nadal 40-30 lead. Nadal returns a shot against the breeze, and it goes outside the lines. Deuce. Six deuces later, Nadal breaks the serve again to extend lead.





17:00 hrs IST 1st set - Federer 2-3 Nadal Roger Federer breaks serve! The first serve from Nadal came on Federer’s body, and he was unable to send it away. He can feel the wind, so he started charging in front to take 30-15 lead. A couple of unforced errors gave the lead 40-30 to Nadal. Nadal sent a wild one outside, and it went to deuce. A backhand from Federer was returned back to the nets by Nadal, as the Swiss took the advantage. Federer returned one on target to break the serve.





16:54 hrs IST Federer gets on the board Federer on serve, brilliant as he was. Nadal could only get one point to make it 15-30. But Federer kept his balance, and charged in front to make it 40-15. An ace to finish the game. Federer 1-3 Nadal in first set.





16:51 hrs IST Nadal takes early Roger Federer is struggling early on against the Spaniard. Rafael Nadal has taken an early 3-0 lead in the first set. The Swiss legend has a lot to do now.





14:30 hrs IST Match begins The two legends are out on the court and we are about to get underway with this blockbuster contest. Nadal will feel he is imperious on clay (for obvious reasons) but they don’t call Federer the a best for all-time for nothing. It is going to a be a thrilling ride for all the tennis fans around the world.





14:12 hrs IST Head to head Although Federer has won the last five meetings in their 38-match rivalry, none of them were on the Spaniard’s beloved clay. In their five previous meetings at Roland Garros, including four finals, Federer has never managed more than one set.



