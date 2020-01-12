e-paper
Home / Tennis / Serena Williams wins Auckland Classic, ends three-year drought

Serena Williams wins Auckland Classic, ends three-year drought

The 38-year-old and tournament top seed, in Auckland to tune-up for the Australian Open, slipped 1-3 behind in the first set against the unseeded Pegula.

tennis Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:40 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Auckland
Serena Williams makes a return during her semifinal match against United States' Amanda Anisimova.
Serena Williams makes a return during her semifinal match against United States' Amanda Anisimova.(AP)
         

Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought Sunday when she overcame a sluggish start to beat outsider Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in an all-American final at the WTA Auckland Classic.

The 38-year-old and tournament top seed, in Auckland to tune-up for the Australian Open, slipped 1-3 behind in the first set against the unseeded Pegula.

But once she found her range there was never any doubt that Williams would claim her 73rd WTA title.

It is Williams first title since 2017 when she won the Australian Open, a tournament she is targeting again this year to match Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major singles titles.

