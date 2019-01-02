Shenzen Open: Sharapova edges past injured Wang Xinyu to enter quarters

Former world number one Maria Sharapova on Wednesday reached the quarter-final round of the ongoing Shenzen Open after her Chinese opponent Wang Xinyu retired from the clash owing to an injury.

The 31-year-old Russian moved past impressive teenage opponent 6-7(4), 5-2 before the match came to an end due to latter’s injury.

Xinyu gave a tough fight to Sharapova with her powerful hitting and stunned the five-time Grand Slam champion by registering the first set 7-6 to her name. The set was an interesting one as, after a hard fought battle, both the players went into the tie-breaker round.

A proficient display of forehand play by the Chinese player and a couple of double faults from Sharapova’s side helped the former to register the tie-break round to her name.

The second set also witnessed Xinyu playing at the top of her game. She clinched the initial lead by breaking Sharapova in the opening game using her stunning backhand strikes.

After holding the Russian player at a score of 3-2, Xinyu suffered physical distress on the court following which she had to take a medical timeout. Her condition did not show any signs of improvement even after the play resumed.

With scoreline reading 5-2 in Sharapova’s favour, Xinyu pulled out of the match as she seemed unable to continue playing.

Sharapova will either face Aryna Sabalenka Belarus or fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals of the Shenzen Open.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 15:39 IST