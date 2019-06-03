Simona Halep reaches French Open quarters with 45-minute thrashing

Defending champion Simona Halep reached her fourth French Open quarter-final on Monday with a 45-minute thrashing of Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

The Romanian third seed wasted no time in racing to a 6-1, 6-0 win, dropping only one game when serving for the opening set as Swiatek failed to hold serve in the match.

Halep will face either American 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova or Spain’s Aliona Bolsova for a semi-final place.

“Kind of perfect, I felt really well on court,” said Halep.

“I have a good feeling, I feel good on court. I’m back in the second week, in the quarter-finals. Anything that comes is a bonus.”

