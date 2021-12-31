e-paper
Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova banned for match fixing

Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles. She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.

Dec 31, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Tennins representational image
Tennins representational image(Getty Images)
         

Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said. Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days.

Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles. She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.

