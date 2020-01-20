e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Tennis / Stefanos Tsitsipas blasts past Italy’s Salvatore Caruso in Australian Open first round

Stefanos Tsitsipas blasts past Italy’s Salvatore Caruso in Australian Open first round

Tsitsipas had three match points on Caruso’s serve at 5-2 but could not convert any of them. He finally secured victory on his own serve with an ace down the middle of the court after an hour and 45 minutes.

tennis Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:08 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Melbourne
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning the match against Italy's Salvatore Caruso.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning the match against Italy's Salvatore Caruso. (REUTERS)
         

Stefanos Tsitsipas put on a commanding performance in his opening match at the Australian Open on Monday, with a thumping 6-0 6-2 6-3 win over Italy’s Salvatore Caruso.

Caruso, ranked 95th in the world, looked hopelessly outplayed throughout and his troubles were compounded after a finger on his right hand started bleeding from a cut early in the final set.

Tsitsipas had three match points on Caruso’s serve at 5-2 but could not convert any of them. He finally secured victory on his own serve with an ace down the middle of the court after an hour and 45 minutes.

The 21-year-old will next play the winner of the match between Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber and American Marcos Giron.

tags
top news
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News