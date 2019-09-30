e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Sumit Nagal achieves career-best ranking after winning Buenos Aires ATP Challenger

Nagal beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in the final that lasted for just 37 minutes to claim his second Challenger title and move by 26 spots in the latest rankings.

tennis Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Buenos Aires
Sumit Nagal at the US Open.
Sumit Nagal at the US Open. (USA TODAY Sports)
         

After clinching the men’s singles title at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event, India’s Sumit Nagal has made a jump of 26 places to achieve a career-best ranking of 135.

On Sunday, Nagal beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in the final that lasted for just 37 minutes to claim his second Challenger title and move by 26 spots in the latest rankings issued by Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Monday. He had won his maiden title in 2017 at the Bengaluru Challenger event.

Nagal, who entered Argentina ranked 161, had eased past World No. 108 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal.

In the Round of 32, the 22-year-old had come from behind to defeat Brazilian Pedro Sakamoto 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. After that, he went past Jose Hernandez-Fernandez of Dominican Republic 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In the quarterfinals, Nagal had defeated local Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to make it to the last four.

Earlier, this year, Nagal rose to fame after he went down fighting 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 to Swiss legend Roger Federer in the US Open in August. He became the fourth Indian to win a set in the main draw of a Grand Slam in the last 20 years by virtue of taking a set off Federer.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:18 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Tennis News