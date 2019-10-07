e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Sumit Nagal achieves career-best ranking of 129

Nagal had attainted his career-best ranking of 135 after jumping 26 spots, riding on a title finish at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event in Argentina last month.

tennis Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Sumit Nagal.
File photo of Sumit Nagal.(USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)
         

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved a career-best ranking of 129 after jumping six places in the latest men’s singles rankings. The 22-year-old Nagal, who has been in good form of late, reaped the benefit of a semi-final finish at the ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil last week.

Nagal had attainted his career-best ranking of 135 after jumping 26 spots, riding on a title finish at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event in Argentina last month.

The talented youngster from Haryana was in the limelight after he made his Grand Slam debut and produced a spirited fight against the legendary Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 11:24 IST

tags
top news
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
Oct 07, 2019 12:22 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Fly ash spills across 30 acres after breach in NTPC power plant dyke in MP
Fly ash spills across 30 acres after breach in NTPC power plant dyke in MP
Oct 07, 2019 12:09 IST
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Oct 07, 2019 07:29 IST
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Oct 07, 2019 10:21 IST
Folk singer’s live-in partner, 5 others arrested for her murder: Cops
Folk singer’s live-in partner, 5 others arrested for her murder: Cops
Oct 07, 2019 09:49 IST
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Oct 07, 2019 10:42 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Tennis News