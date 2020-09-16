e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Teen Musetti upsets Wawrinka to become local hero

Teen Musetti upsets Wawrinka to become local hero

Wawrinka made a string of errors as he lost the first eight games before working his way back into the game. Musetti, however, held his nerve to take the second set tiebreak and the match

tennis Updated: Sep 16, 2020 07:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
ROME
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - September 14, 2020 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri Pool via REUTERS/Riccardo Antimiani/Files
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - September 14, 2020 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri Pool via REUTERS/Riccardo Antimiani/Files(REUTERS)
         

Three-times Grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka was soundly beaten 6-0 7-6(2) by teenager Lorenzo Musetti, who won for the first time on the professional circuit in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday. It was only a second game on the ATP Tour for the 18-year-old Italian, who came through three rounds of qualifying, before aggressively upending the 35-year-old Swiss to set up a second-round meeting with Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Wawrinka made a string of errors as he lost the first eight games before working his way back into the game. Musetti, however, held his nerve to take the second set tiebreak and the match

Earlier, Denis Shapovalov and Andrey Rublev had cruised into the second round with emphatic straight-sets victories.

Canadian 12th seed Shapovalov, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals last week, shook off jet lag to beat Guido Pella 6-2 6-3, firing seven aces and 23 winners past the Argentine.

Ninth seed Rublev, making his debut at the Foro Italico, beat qualifier Facundo Bagnis 6-4 6-4 to book a spot in the second round where he will face Hubert Hurkacz.

Alex de Minaur, another quarter-finalist at the U.S. Open, was knocked out by Dominik Koepfer with the German fighting back from a set down to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(5).

In the women’s draw, Angelique Kerber was knocked out in a 6-3 6-1 defeat to Czech Katerina Siniakova while Coco Gauf won her first ever match on clay.

Kerber, who reached the last-16 at the U.S. Open, lasted only 69 minutes on the claycourt as Siniakova advanced in straight sets with five breaks of serve.

Kerber was almost bageled in the second set before she saved three match points to break for the first time in the contest but Siniakova broke back in the next game to seal victory.

American teenager Gauff, playing in her first ever main draw match on clay, came back from 4-2 down in the opening set to beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-3.

tags
top news
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In