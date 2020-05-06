e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Tennis establishes virus player fund, raises $6 million

Tennis establishes virus player fund, raises $6 million

With the tennis season suspended until at least July 13, some “800 ATP/WTA singles and doubles players” are in need of financial support, the statement continued, with eligibility for the fund determined by a player’s ranking and previous prize money earnings.

tennis Updated: May 06, 2020 08:58 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

A fund for tennis players hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic has been created, the sport’s governing bodies announced on Tuesday, adding that they had contributed more than $6 million (5.3 million euros). In a joint statement, the ATP and WTA tours, the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments -- the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open -- said the Player Relief Programme will support those “who are facing unprecedented challenges due to the global impact of COVID-19”.

With the tennis season suspended until at least July 13, some “800 ATP/WTA singles and doubles players” are in need of financial support, the statement continued, with eligibility for the fund determined by a player’s ranking and previous prize money earnings.

The fund can also be donated to via initiatives including auctions, player donations and virtual tennis games, added the governing bodies, who last month announced talks about creating the programme.

The virus has caused havoc to the calendar, with Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II and the French Open postponed until the end of September.

The United States Tennis Association will decide in mid-June whether or not the US Open will take place in New York.

However despite the financial difficulties facing hundreds of players, the idea of a relief fund was dismissed by world number three Dominic Thiem, who said last month he would not give lower-ranked players his money.

“Quite honestly I have to say that no tennis player will be fighting to survive, even those who are much lower-ranked,” Thiem said, speaking of a separate fund idea revealed by Novak Djokovic.

“None of them are going to starve ... I would rather give money to people or organisations that really need it.”

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Watch: Five-year-old stopped by cops for driving was out to buy Lamborghini
Watch: Five-year-old stopped by cops for driving was out to buy Lamborghini
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeToo

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News