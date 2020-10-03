e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires

Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires

Tsitsipas, the reigning ATP Finals champion, kept his focus and went about his business smoothly, hitting 28 winners and breaking the 56th-ranked Bedene’s serve five times before the 31-year-old decided he could no longer continue.

tennis Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas clenches his fist after scoring a point against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas clenches his fist after scoring a point against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP)
         

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday after his opponent Aljaz Bedene retired with an ankle injury while trailing 6-1 6-2 3-1.

Slovenian Bedene, who defeated Tsitsipas in straight sets when they met at Rotterdam earlier this year, first called for the physiotherapist on Court Suzanne Lenglen to get treatment on his right ankle after going down 5-0 in the opening set.

After returning to court Bedene won the first game to get on the scoreboard and then got his ankle strapped before the start of the second set.

Tsitsipas, the reigning ATP Finals champion, kept his focus and went about his business smoothly, hitting 28 winners and breaking the 56th-ranked Bedene’s serve five times before the 31-year-old decided he could no longer continue.

In his fourth round, the Greek will play the winner of the match between Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov and Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

tags
top news
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
DC vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik goes cheaply, KKR needs Morgan Magic
DC vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik goes cheaply, KKR needs Morgan Magic
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In